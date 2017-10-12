Weekend Police Report – October 6 – 8

Friday, September 6
Arrests
Joshua Morgan was charged with DWI and failure to maintain lane.
Kaila Higley was charged with DWI.
Citations
Connor Nicholas Smith was cited with speeding and no break lamps.
Madalyn Capra was cited with DMV violation.
Saturday, September 7
Arrests
Uneqa Devine Mccrimmon was charged with failure to appear in court and cited with driving while licensed revoked and no liability insurance.
Sunday, September 8
Citations
Alexandra Macniar Morse, Haley Nicole Hall, and Cathleen ChoqutteHines were cited for speeding.
Edward Francis Sampson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.