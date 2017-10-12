Weekend Police Report – October 6 – 8

Friday, September 6

Arrests

Joshua Morgan was charged with DWI and failure to maintain lane.

Kaila Higley was charged with DWI.

Citations

Connor Nicholas Smith was cited with speeding and no break lamps.

Madalyn Capra was cited with DMV violation.

Saturday, September 7

Arrests

Uneqa Devine Mccrimmon was charged with failure to appear in court and cited with driving while licensed revoked and no liability insurance.

Sunday, September 8

Citations

Alexandra Macniar Morse, Haley Nicole Hall, and Cathleen ChoqutteHines were cited for speeding.

Edward Francis Sampson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.