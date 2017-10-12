Wilmington police host women’s self defense class

In recognition of National Crime Prevention Month, the Wilmington Police Department will host a Women’s Self-Defense Class 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace St.

The class is free and open to women 18 years or older. Spots are limited to 25 participants and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants should wear loose fitting clothes and soft sole shoes.

During the month of October, the WPD is holding several events, including tours of WPD Headquarters and a Crime Prevention Day at Independence Mall, in celebration of our declining crime statistics. The City of Wilmington experienced a decrease in overall crime in 2016 from 2015, and is on track to do the same in 2017.

To secure your space in the class, call Communications Specialist Jennifer Dandron at 910-343-3950.