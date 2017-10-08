Woman dies after being pulled unconscious from Wrightsville Beach surf

Wrightsville Beach and New Hanover County emergency responders were unable to revive a woman who was pulled from the ocean on Saturday afternoon, however, officials weren’t at this point labeling the death as a drowning.

A Wrightsville Beach Fire Department press release said that at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, the 52-year-old woman was unconscious when she was pulled from the ocean water about a quarter of a mile north of Crystal Pier.

Family members and bystanders performed CPR on the women until Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and other emergency responders, including New Hanover EMS, took over efforts to revive her. “At this time the cause of death is not known,” the press release said, while also expressing sympathies to the family.

On Sunday, emergency responders treated a surfer who suffered a spinal injury after falling into the sand near Crystal Pier. The surfer was transported to the hospital.