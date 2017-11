Classifieds

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

NOTICE OF SALE

MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 4851 CAROLINA BEACH ROAD WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, 28412, COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

Tenant Unit Inventory

Helen Bradley A018

Household items, four-wheelers, fishing items

Lori Walker A0149

Household items, file organizer, speakers

Antoine Gause B0224

Household items, shop vacuum, tools

Terry Pullen B0227

Household items, cooler

Jackling Molinare E0504

Household items

Lori Walker E0525

Household items, file cabinet, tires

Lori Laredo G0704

Household items, landscaping items

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF BRUNSWICK

NOTICE OF SALE

MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 7815 OCEAN HIGHWAY EAST, LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA, 28451, COUNTY OF BRUNSWICK DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

Tenant Unit Inventory

Brad Broughton D4219

Fish Supplies, household items

Elizabethann Scott B2221

Aquarium, door, bird cage, household items

Kevin Ransom B2123

Pool, aquarium, wagon, household items