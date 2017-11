Classifieds

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF BRUNSWICK

NOTICE OF SALE



MARTIN ORGANIZATION, LLC, PURSUANT TO NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL STATUTES, CHAPTER 44A, SHALL CONDUCT A PUBLIC SALE OF THE UNITS LISTED BELOW AT IT’S FACILITY LOCATED AT: 1725 SOUTHPORT SUPPLY RD SE, BOLIVIA, NC 28422, COUNTY OF BRUNSWICK DURING THE HOUR OF 10AM ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2017 FOR CASH TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.



Tenant Unit Inventory

Holly Mielkie A1197 Boxes, household items

Bobby Norris A1227 Hunting supplies, tools, boxes

Michael Goetz C0316 Furniture, household items

David Prescott C3172 Boxes, furniture, household items

Judy Huskey C3195 Furniture, household items, boxes

Melissa Matthews D0415 Freezer, boxes, household items

Chris Wilson D0475 TV, furniture, household items

Christy Grainger D0485 Boxes, plastic totes