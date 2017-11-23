Dog returned after night of searching following Wrightsville Beach bridge crash

After a night of searching, Wrightsville Beach police on Tuesday morning found and returned the dog to the driver of an SUV that flipped over on the Trask Drawbridge on Monday evening.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the single vehicle wreck on Nov. 20 at about 7 p.m. that left traffic blocked in both directions while authorities responded to the wreck. A chihuahua fled the wrecked vehicle, with Wrightsville Beach police officers responding to several reports of the lost dog.

“We kept getting phone calls throughout the night,” police Capt. J. Bishop said. “That dog was all over the place.”

On Tuesday, the chihuahua was returned to Kenneth Edgell, 53, of Rocky Point, after the dog was found by police on Pelican Drive.

Edgell told police he swerved to avoid a car turning onto the Trask Drawbridge from Airlie Road. The SUV Edgell was driving hit the center median and the vehicle flipped when he tried to correct, police said. Edgell was cited with no operator’s license and failure to maintain lane.