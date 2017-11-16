Food drive collection in Wrightsville Beach

The Ninth Annual Street Turkeys of Wilmington will take place on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. This project is designed to re-stock the shelves of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington. The food bank provides food and supplies for over 90 area food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and group homes.

During the holidays, the Food Bank’s inventory will be greatly depleted, making it extremely challenging to provide adequate amounts of food and supplies for local agencies and groups. In the four counties served by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington, 72,070 individuals live in food-insecure households: 19,830 are children, and 6,294 seniors (65 and older) live at or below the poverty level.

To support the local Food Bank, come to The Landing at 530 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach on Wednesday, November 22nd from 7 am-7 pm and drop off one or more of the following items: frozen turkeys & hams · canned stews, soups, tuna, ravioli · peanut butter · cereal · canned fruits & vegetables · rice, pasta, dry beans · infant formula, diapers & wipes.

No glass please. Monetary contributions are also welcome: just $1.00 can provide up to 5 meals.

For your convenience, additional donations may be made that same day from 11:30 am-6:30 pm at the following Harris Teeter locations: Lumina Commons (1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington), Mayfaire Community Center (6805 Parker Farm Road, Wilmington), Hanover Center (3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington) and Oak Landing Shopping Center (8260 Market Street, Porter’s Neck). If you will be unable to attend our event, you can participate in the Virtual Food Drive on-line through a link on our website. All donations are tax deductible.

The food drive is sponsored by the men’s Bible study group and the outreach committee at Wrightsville United Methodist Church. For more information, log on to www.streetturkeyswilmington.org.