Historic Wilmington Foundation chooses new director

Historic Wilmington Foundation is pleased to announce Beth Rutledge as the new Executive Director, effective December 18, 2017! Beth will succeed George Edwards, who announced his upcoming retirement earlier this year and has led the organization since 2004.

Rutledge was selected after a nationwide search. With a 20-year marketing and copywriting background, she most recently worked on program development at the nonprofit Preservation Alliance of Minnesota, launching their education program and Old Home Certified, a regional REALTOR® designation. Rutledge may already be a familiar face to some, as she is currently a member of the HWF Board of Trustees, chairs HWF’s History’s Future committee, and volunteers at Legacy Architectural Salvage.

“We’re thrilled to have Beth Rutledge as the next Executive Director,” says Walker Abney, President of the Board of Trustees of HWF. “Beth is a long-time preservationist, with both an understanding of HWF’s legacy as well as fresh ideas for the future of the organization. It’s an exciting time for the Foundation.”

Founded in 1966, the Historic Wilmington Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the irreplaceable historic resources of Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear Region.