Hoggard, Laney school drama programs win regional awards

Recently, high school drama students participated in the Southeastern District regional festival of the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC), where Hoggard High School’s drama team earned the Audience Choice award for Distinguished Play and will represent the New Hanover County School system as one of the top two plays from the region in the state finals, which will be held November 16-17, 2017, in Greensboro.

Other winners at the Southeastern Regional Festival include: Mackenzie Boone (Hoggard) – Excellence in Stage Management; Casey Burton (Hoggard) – Outstanding Achievement in Acting; Michael Costagliola (Laney) – Excellence in Acting; Sage Kohlstedt (Hoggard) – Excellence in Acting and Excellence in Student Directing; Amelia Loudermilk (Hoggard) – Excellence in Acting; Damecco Mahatha (Hoggard )- Excellence in Acting; Garrett Smith (Laney) – Excellence in Acting; Natalie Williamson (Laney) – Outstanding Achievement in Acting; Excellence in Ensemble Acting: Hoggard’s cast of “The Chronicles of Jane Book Seven”; Excellence in Stage Make-up -Laney Tech class; Excellence in Design and Production Costuming- Laney Tech class.

The winning drama programs are led by drama teachers Daniel Holland (Laney), Steve Wood (Laney) and Allison Collins (Hoggard).

The NCTC High School Play Festival showcases the talent of more than 3,000 students from 100+ schools, in nearly 130 productions. The program was named one of the “Top High School Theatre Festivals” by Stage Directions Magazine, is the largest high school theatre event in the Southeast, and has been replicated in 9 other states.