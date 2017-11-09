NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Edith Upchurch Wilson, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of January, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment. This the 26th day of October, 2017.

Cameron Wilson Pearson and

Courtney Wilson Schardt,

CoExecutors of the Estate

of Edith Upchurch Wilson

838 Bailey Harbor Lane

Wilmington, NC 28411

October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard Knott II of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of January 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 26th day of October 2017

Angeline N. Munden, Executor

Angeline N. Munden

7108 Thurgood Rd.

Wilmington, NC 28411

October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 2017

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David S. Mullis, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 29th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 26th day of October, 2017.

Ashley M. Keir, Executor of the Estate

of David S. Mullis

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

October 26, November 2, 9, 16

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Walter Lincoln Sheffield, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 18th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19th day of October, 2017.

Walter L. Sheffield III, Executor

402 Woodland Court

Cary, NC 27511

October 19, 26, November 2, 9, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as the Collector by Affidavit of the Estate of RUSSELL E. DYBVIK, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E1433) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before February 12, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

CATHERINE DYBVIK HENRY,

Collector by Affidavit

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

(910) 256-0202

November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert Boyd Jones, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

Rebecca Bruce Jones,

Executor of the Estate of Robert Boyd Jones

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017