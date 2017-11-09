NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Edith Upchurch Wilson, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of January, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment. This the 26th day of October, 2017.
Cameron Wilson Pearson and
Courtney Wilson Schardt,
CoExecutors of the Estate
of Edith Upchurch Wilson
838 Bailey Harbor Lane
Wilmington, NC 28411
October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 2017
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard Knott II of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of January 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 26th day of October 2017
Angeline N. Munden, Executor
Angeline N. Munden
7108 Thurgood Rd.
Wilmington, NC 28411
October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 2017
Notice to Creditors
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David S. Mullis, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 29th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 26th day of October, 2017.
Ashley M. Keir, Executor of the Estate
of David S. Mullis
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
October 26, November 2, 9, 16
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Walter Lincoln Sheffield, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 18th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of October, 2017.
Walter L. Sheffield III, Executor
402 Woodland Court
Cary, NC 27511
October 19, 26, November 2, 9, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned, having qualified as the Collector by Affidavit of the Estate of RUSSELL E. DYBVIK, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E1433) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before February 12, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 9th day of November, 2017.
CATHERINE DYBVIK HENRY,
Collector by Affidavit
c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.
Attorney at Law
1213 Culbreth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405-3639
(910) 256-0202
November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert Boyd Jones, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 9th day of November, 2017.
Rebecca Bruce Jones,
Executor of the Estate of Robert Boyd Jones
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017