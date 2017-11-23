STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carrie Hinson Andrews (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 21st day of February 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 23rd day of November 2017.

Walter Scott O’Connor, Executor

642 Long Leaf Acres Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405

November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 201

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Viola Lois Pifer, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 19th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of November, 2017.

Vicki Jean Simmons,

Executor of the Estate of Viola Lois Pifer

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

November 16, 23, 30, December 7 , 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as the Collector by Affidavit of the Estate of RUSSELL E. DYBVIK, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E1433) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before February 12, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

CATHERINE DYBVIK HENRY,

Collector by Affidavit

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

(910) 256-0202

November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert Boyd Jones, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of November, 2017.

Rebecca Bruce Jones,

Executor of the Estate of Robert Boyd Jones

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017