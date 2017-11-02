November Fishing Forecast Looking Favorable for Anglers

Local anglers have been having some fantastic weather for fishing and just plain any other outdoor outing, with warm daytime temperatures, and with the exception of a day or two, mostly sunny skies. The first week or so of November is no exception, as very warm temperatures, pushing the upper seventies in some spots, are expected well into next week. With the warm weather, the water temperatures have been very hesitant to drop very fast, and are still reading in the seventy degree range, which has allowed some really good fishing to happen along our coast. Ocean conditions have also been very pleasant with the lack of serious cold fronts raining in, allowing those wanting to get off the beach ample opportunities.

Inshore and a bit late in the season, the trout fishing has started getting really good for those anglers fishing for them. The deeper creeks and channels near the inlets have been producing some quality fish on both soft artificial baits and hard baits, with Mirrolures producing some of the better quality fish. If current conditions persist, anglers could see some decent speckled trout fishing well into December and possibly beyond. Red drum fishing has also been very good with live finger mullet and cut bait producing some over slot fish around the inlets and some keeper fish around the docks and creek mouths. Artificial baits are also working well fished along the edges of marsh grass during the high tide times. Anglers fishing live finger mullet are also finding some decent fall fishing for flounder in the same spots, with some fat fish in the six to seven pound range and a few close to ten pounds being weighed the past couple of weeks.

Along the beaches, surf anglers are catching some virginia mullet and pompano with fresh cut shrimp. Some larger fish are being caught on sand fleas. Some black drum are also being reported along with bluefish and red drum.

Pier anglers are still reporting some king mackerel action coming from the live bait rigs up and down the coast but last week’s cold front pushed the majority of fish off the beach. The main concentration of kings seems to be in the five to ten mile range. Sea conditions have been exceptional if not magical on quite a few days, allowing the boating fishermen to get to the fishing grounds and back rather quickly. The king mackerel action has been fast and furious with the majority of anglers utilizing dead baits such as spanish sardines and cigar minnows, electing to forego the search for live bait. Most kings have been in the teens with a few fish pushing 30 pounds. Bottom fishing starting around twenty miles has been very good for black sea bass and grunts with a few grouper mixed in. Add another five to ten miles and the grouper fishing gets better and also adds some triggerfish and snapper to the mix. Speaking of snapper, the red snapper season has opened for a couple of weekends during the month of November, so when heading out, make sure you check the current regulations to know when and if you can keep the one fish per person limit.

The gulf stream fishing has been good for those heading into the blue water with catches of wahoo and blackfin tuna along with some dolphin and even a few yellowfin in the mix.