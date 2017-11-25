Parking information for North Carolina Holiday Flotilla

Parked vehicles that obstruct a portion of the roadway can block access for emergency vehicles, particularly fire engines and ambulances that require more space than passenger cars. While obstructing any roadway can be dangerous, during the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla this problem is of particular concern on the narrow streets of South Harbor Island.



To accommodate the boats in the parade, the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge will be raised at 6:00 pm to allow the boat parade through the Intracoastal Waterway to Banks Channel. The drawbridge could be up as long as 25 minutes to allow all the boats to make their way through. Therefore, plan to arrive well in advance of the 6:00 pm boat parade kickoff.

During the Holiday Flotilla Boat Parade & Fireworks Show, signs will be posted on the following streets reminding motorists not to park on the pavement.

• North Channel Drive

• Island Drive

• Shore Drive

• South Channel Drive

• Point Place

• Live Oak Drive

• Lindy Lane

• Jasmine Place east of Live Oak Drive

• Myrtle Court

Due to the serious public safety hazard posed by improperly parked vehicles, violators will be ticketed and/or towed.

