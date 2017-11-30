UNCW Moves Up in National Ranking of Military-Friendly Universities

UNCW has been ranked 1st in North Carolina and 40th nationally on a list compiled by Military Times of the top four-year colleges for military-affiliated students . In the national ranking, UNCW moved up 18 places, from 58th in 2017, and moved up from 3rd in North Carolina. The publication’s “Military Times Best: Colleges 2018” includes both public and private institutions.

“This ranking reflects UNCW’s ongoing commitment to meeting the unique needs of our military-affiliated students,” said Bill Kawczynski, director of military affairs. “UNCW is welcoming to veterans, active-duty service members and their families, and offers programs to help them succeed as they work toward a college degree.”

Military Times used a mix of federal data and surveys of student veterans to evaluate institutions on university culture, academic outcomes, student support, academic policies, cost and the availability of financial aid.

Consistently recognized as a military-friendly university, UNCW was ranked 9thon the 2018 U.S. News & World Report list of “ Best Colleges for Veterans in the South ,” up two places from the 2017 list.

UNCW was founded in 1947 to provide educational opportunities for returning World War II veterans and honors that objective by enhancing academic programs and support services for military-affiliated students. The Onslow County Extension, in partnership with Coastal Carolina Community College, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, provides veterans, active-duty military and dependents in the Jacksonville, NC, area with convenient access to classes and support services.

The Office of Military Affairs collaborates with academic and university departments to assist military-affiliated students. In 2017, the university expanded its Military Resource Lounge, which was funded in part by a grant from the Student Veterans of America and The Home Depot Foundation.