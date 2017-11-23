Weekend Police Report – November 17 – 19

Friday, November 17

Arrests

Jose Alexi Vasques was charged with possession of meth, simple possession of a schedule VI, and drug paraphernalia.

Beth Ann Vandereof was charged with DWI, failure to maintain, failure to report a crash, careless and reckless driving, and one-way street violation.

Citations

Suzanne Kate Webster was cited with a registration violation.

Olvia Grace Reeves and Lindsey Dianne Trapp were cited with speeding.

Paula Ann Gonzalez was cited with no operator’s license, rear lamp, and unsafe tires.

Robert Carlton McCarl was cited with a move-over violation.

Jesseca Elizabeth Spahr was cited with speeding and littering.

Eizabeth Eskander was cited with possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of paraphernalia, and speeding.

Ruslan Al-Shishani was cited with simple possession of schedule VI drug.

Saturday, November 18

Arrests

Johnson Latroy Wallace was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging failure to appear in court on a driving while licensed revoked citation.

Citations

Calvin Tamotsu Cameron was cited with failure to slow for emergency vehicles.

Oliva Leigh Morgan was cited with an expired registration.

Elijah William Marotti and Fredrick A. Fado-Roins were cited with speeding.

Sunday, November 19

Arrests

Megan Courtney Chamblee was charged with DWI and cited with failure to maintain lane and stop-sign violation.

Citations

Sara Mae Scribner and Lily G. Hall were cited with expired registration.

Sean P. Lacy was cited with window tint violation.

Garrett Leith Walters and John Williams Palmour were cited with speeding.