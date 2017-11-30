Weekend Police Report – November 24 – 26

Friday, November 24

Arrests

Zeffrey Davis was charged with a DWI and unsafe lane change.

Alex Honstetter was charged with DWI and exceeding the posted speed.

Jace Todd Jacobs was charged with DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed.

Citations

Jerrin Blue Mills was cited with an open container in passenger area of a moving vehicle.

Cory Howell was cited with speeding.

Saturday, November 25

Arrests

Gregory Papers was charged with DWI and speeding.

Kermit Austin was charged with possession of schedule cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Genell Stephenson was charged with two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, crimes against nature and interfering in emergency communication, and one count of possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver.

Harvey Fred Williams was charged with two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, crimes against nature and interfering in emergency communication, and one count of possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia.

Kathleen Thompson was charged with resisting arrest.

Citations

Austin Tamson was cited with simple assault.

Sean Hamm was cited with speeding.

Sunday, November 26

No arrests or citations.