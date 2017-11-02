Weekend Police Report – October 27 – 29

Friday, October 27
Arrests
Joshua Lee Adams was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Strickland was charged with OFA and failure to appear.
Blake Kiser was charged with a DWI.
Jessica Crabtree was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Citations
Christopher Michael Madry was cited with a seat belt – driver violation.
Martha Liliana Valdiri was cited with speeding 52/35.
Charles Craig Carter was cited with fictitious registration, no insurance, and failure to register.
Alyce McInnis was cited with unsafe movement.
Mary Donnell was cited with no insurance and a revoked registration plate.
Patrick Schirmer was cited with a DWLR and a headlamp violation.
Hannah Fitzpatrick and Tyler Koenig were cited with speeding 49/35.
Saturday, October 28
Citations
Adan Sanchez was cited with no operator’s license.
Matthew Lee Gaze was cited with an expired registration and an expired inspection.
Kristen Mary Kramer was cited with a red-light violation.
Richard Wesley Crooke was cited with speeding 48/35.
Dale Forrest Sanderson was cited with a seatbelt – driver violation.
Mariah Collette Sanderson and Grace Wallace Sanderson were cited with seatbelt – front seat violations.
Charles Colton Sherrill was cited with C & R and speeding (67/35).
Aislinn Riley Greene was cited with speeding (50/35).
Michael Christopher Dixon was cited with speeding (52/35).
Sunday, October 29
Arrests
Daniel Johnson was charged with 2nd degree trespassing.
Citations
Dylan Spencer was cited with a stop sign violation.
Tianlin Chen was cited with speeding 52/35.