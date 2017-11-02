Weekend Police Report – October 27 – 29

Friday, October 27

Arrests

Joshua Lee Adams was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Strickland was charged with OFA and failure to appear.

Blake Kiser was charged with a DWI.

Jessica Crabtree was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Citations

Christopher Michael Madry was cited with a seat belt – driver violation.

Martha Liliana Valdiri was cited with speeding 52/35.

Charles Craig Carter was cited with fictitious registration, no insurance, and failure to register.

Alyce McInnis was cited with unsafe movement.

Mary Donnell was cited with no insurance and a revoked registration plate.

Patrick Schirmer was cited with a DWLR and a headlamp violation.

Hannah Fitzpatrick and Tyler Koenig were cited with speeding 49/35.

Saturday, October 28

Citations

Adan Sanchez was cited with no operator’s license.

Matthew Lee Gaze was cited with an expired registration and an expired inspection.

Kristen Mary Kramer was cited with a red-light violation.

Richard Wesley Crooke was cited with speeding 48/35.

Dale Forrest Sanderson was cited with a seatbelt – driver violation.

Mariah Collette Sanderson and Grace Wallace Sanderson were cited with seatbelt – front seat violations.

Charles Colton Sherrill was cited with C & R and speeding (67/35).

Aislinn Riley Greene was cited with speeding (50/35).

Michael Christopher Dixon was cited with speeding (52/35).

Sunday, October 29

Arrests

Daniel Johnson was charged with 2nd degree trespassing.

Citations

Dylan Spencer was cited with a stop sign violation.

Tianlin Chen was cited with speeding 52/35.