Wrightsville Beach board to consider Johnnie Mercer’s Pier project, MOI building demolition at tonight’s meeting

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen will consider approval of two proposed projects on properties that have long been noted as blights on the town’s commercial district.

The board will also consider a residential duplex development for the vacant lot besides Johnnie Mercer’s Pier and a plan to demolish the “Middle of the Island” building for parking on Old Causeway Drive. Both properties have been underused or vacant for more than a decade and have often been described as “eyesores” by town leaders and residents alike.

The town’s planning board approved the proposed “Atlantic View” project at 19 East Salisbury Street, in the 1.1 acre empty lot next to Johnnie Mercer’s Pier, after the developers returned with changes requested by the planning board when it rejected the project on Aug. 1. Developers returned after redesigning the project that started as 11 residential duplexes, converting 10 percent of it to commercial space, which could be a restaurant or other retail shops.

The duplexes currently under construction on Greensboro Street bear a similar design to the 10 proposed for the Atlantic View project.

Meanwhile, the board also approved a pair of measures that will let the owners of Poe’s Tavern on Old Causeway Drive demolish the neighboring MOI building, which has been vacant for more than a decade. The area would be used for a parking lot for use for Poe’s Tavern diners. However, the properties will remain separate and the restaurant’s owners could use the land to host another commercial structure.