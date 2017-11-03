Wrightsville Beach to honor town clerk Sylvia Holleman with tree dedication ceremony Friday

The Town of Wrightsville Beach and the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks will honor Town Clerk, Sylvia Holleman at a Tree Dedication Ceremony to be held on Friday, November 3rd at 3:00 pm in Wrightsville Beach Park on the corner of Causeway Drive and Bob Sawyer (park entrance).

Sylvia Holleman has worked for the Town of Wrightsville Beach for 26 years serving the last 16 years as Town Clerk. The North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks has chosen Sylvia Holleman as the 2017 Clerk of the Year.

Holleman said the award was an honor.

“I enjoy just about everything about being a clerk,” she said. “I am detail oriented and that drives most people crazy. I don’t care about being in front of anybody, I just want to make sure everyone else is ready.”

The North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks honored Wrightsville Beach Town Clerk Sylvia Holleman the 2017 Clerk of the Year during the group’s Aug. 19th meeting in Atlantic Beach, N.C. She didn’t know she would receive the award when she attended the meeting.

“It was a total surprise for her,” said Town Manager Tim Owens, who surprised Holleman at the presentation, along with Mayor Pro-Tem Darryl Mills and several other family members.

Daughter Wendy Adams, son-in-law Sheldon Adams, son Stephen Frink, daughter-in-law Aerial Frink and grandson Bradley also came to the ceremony.

“It was a very memorable time for my mom and I’m so happy for her,” Wendy Adams said.