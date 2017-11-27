Wrightsville Beach police arrest two men on rape, kidnapping, drug charges

Wrightsville Beach police charged two men with rape, kidnapping, assault and drug possession on Sunday morning after a party that started off the beach ended with two women receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police arrested Genell Stevenson, 33, and Harvey Fred Williams, 35, on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5:22 a.m. at a party in a house on Causeway Drive after receiving a phone call reporting the alleged crime. Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said that Stevenson and Williams matched the description given by the caller, who could not be identified to protect the identity of the women.

A nurse at New Hanover Regional Medical Center also called to report the alleged crime, and House said that Wrightsville Beach detectives interviewed the two women at the hospital.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, both were charged with two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, crimes against nature and interfering in emergency communication, and one count of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Stephenson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver. Police charged with with a parole violation.

Online records showed that on Monday evening, both men were still in jail, with Williams bond set at $1.1 million and Stephenson’s set at $550,000.

House said that the victims knew the men charged and had come with them to Wrightsville Beach from a party that started in Wilmington. After the report was called in, House said police found the two suspects at a house party on Causeway Drive that had several people in attendance. Police saw cocaine at the party near where the two men were sitting, which also led to drug charges against a third person, Kermit Austin, 43, who police charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The charges of interfering in emergency communication came after the women told police that the two men prevented them from seeking emergency assistance, House said.

Police also arrest a fourth person in connection with the incident, as Kathleen Thomas, 37, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer.