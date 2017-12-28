Foreclosure Notices

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 460

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Timothy L. Cotton and Ruth W. Cotton, (Ruth W. Cotton, deceased) to Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, Trustee(s), dated the 26th day of April, 2010, and recorded in Book 5483, Page 840, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on January 9, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL of Lots 63A and 63B, Section II-B, of Wooden Shoe Subdivision, as the same is shown on a map thereof recorded in Map Book 28, Page 33 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description. Also being the same property described in a deed to Timothy L. Cotton and wife, Ruth W. Cotton recorded March 9, 1988 in Book 1407, Page 1604 of the aforementioned Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 5701 Dekker Road, Castle Hayne, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm. com

Case No: 1185170 (FC.FAY)

December 28, 2017, January 4, 2018

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 361

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Dorothea Y. Register, (Dorothea Y. Register, Deceased) (Heirs of Dorothea Y. Register: Unknown Heirs of Dorothea Y. Register) to CB Services Corp., Trustee(s), dated the 11th day of May, 2007, and recorded in Book 5183, Page 637, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on January 2, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lots 3 and 4 in Block 47 of Summer Hill Subdivision as per map recorded in Map Book 2 at Page 11 New Hanover County Registry, reference to which hereby made for a more particular description. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 1826 Waddell Street, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm. com

Case No: 1203605 (FC.FAY)

December 21, 28, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 702

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Charles E. Stephen McKeown, Jr. and Teresa Edwards Mckeown (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Teresa Edwards McKeown) to Charles W. McGuire, Trustee(s), dated the 9th day of May, 2006, and recorded in Book 5019, Page 1410, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on January 2, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Unit 5I, Water Street Center, a condominium according to the plat and plans thereof recorded in a Condominium Plat Book 12 at Pages 222 thru 232 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description. Including the Unit located thereon;

said unit being located at 106 North Water Street Unit 5I, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm. com

Case No: 1227069 (FC.FAY)

December 21, 28, 2017

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16-SP-812

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made RICHARD L. JONES AND JANET L. JONES to PHILIP E. GREER, Trustee(s), dated the 17TH day of AUGUST, 2009 and recorded in BOOK 5432, PAGE 2765, NEW HANOVER County Registry, North Carolina, Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, ANDERSON & STRICKLAND, P.A., having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the Courthouse Door, in the City of WILMINGTON, NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina at 12:30 P.M. ON JANUARY 2, 2018, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of NEW HANOVER, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTHERN LINE OF CHESTNUT STREET, SAID POINT BEING 64 ½ FEET WESTWARDLY FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHERN LINE OF CHESTNUT STREET AND THE WESTERN LINE OF SEVENTEENTH STREET, AND RUNNING THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE WESTERN LINE OF SEVENTEENTH STREET 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE WESTERN LINE OF SEVENTEENTH STREET 105 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERN LINE OF CHESTNUT STREET, THENCE EASTWARDLY WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF CHESTNUT STREET 67 ½ FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING PART OF LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 481, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAN OF THE CITY OF WILMINGTON, AND WITHOUT WARRANTY: ALSO A RIGHT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND UPON AND TO THE HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND TO THE PUBLIC ALLEY WHICH RUNS THROUGH BLOCK 481. BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTHERN LINE OF THE TRACT FIRST ABOVE DESCRIBED, SAID POINT BEING 24 FEET EASTWARDLY FROM THE SOUTHWESTERN CORNER THEREOF, AND RUNNING THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT EASTWARDLY WITH THE SAID SOUTHERN LINE 15 FEET TO A POINT THENCE SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE WESTERN LINE OF SEVENTEENTH STREET; 50 FEET TO THE LINE OF A PUBLIC ALLEY, THENCE WESTWARDLY WITH THE LINE OF THE ALLEY 15 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH SEVENTEENTH STREET 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TAX ID:

R04818-010-012-000. NOTATION: The above described property currently has a property address of 1612 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, is the same property currently represented by New Hanover County Tax ID # R04818-010-012-000, and is the same property as is described in Book 1630, Page 1225, New Hanover County Registry as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the southern line of Chestnut Street, said point being 64 ½ feet westwardly from the intersection of the southern line of Chestnut Street and the western line of Seventeenth Street, and running thence from said beginning point southwardly and parallel with the western line of Seventeenth Street

105 feet to a point; thence westwardly and parallel with the southern line of Chestnut Street 67 ½ feet to a point; thence northwardly and parallel with the western line of Seventeenth Street 105 feet to a point in the southern line of Chestnut Street; thence eastwardly with the southern line of Chestnut Street 67 ½ feet to the point of beginning and being part of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 481, according to the official plan of the City of Wilmington. And without warranty: Also a right of ingress and egress over and upon and to the hereinafter described tract or parcel of land to the public alley which runs through Block 481. BEGINNING at a point in the southern line of the tract first above described, said point being 24 feet eastwardly from the southwestern corner thereof, and running thence from said beginning point eastwardly with the said southern line 15 feet to a point; thence southwardly and parallel with the western line of Seventeenth Street 50 feet to the line of a public alley; thence westwardly with the line of the alley 15 feet to a point; thence northwardly and parallel with the Seventeenth Street 50 feet to the point of Beginning.

Said property being located at: 1612 CHESTNUT STREET, WILMINGTON, NC 28401-3836

PRESENT RECORD OWNER BEING: RICHARD L. JONES AND JANET L. JONES Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. 45-21.23. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the statutory final assessment fee of forty-five cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. 7A-308 (a) (1), and any applicable county and/or state land transfer tax and/or revenue tax. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid, in cash or certified check, at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance of the purchase price so bid, at that time he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in N.C.G.S. 45-21.30(d) and (e). The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. A cash deposit or cashier’s check (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. That an Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. N.C.G.S. 45-21.16(b)(2).

This the 5TH day of December, 2017.

Michael W. Strickland, as Attorney

for and President of ANDERSON & STRICKLAND, P.A.,

Substitute Trustee

210 East Russell Street, Suite 104

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301

(910) 483-3300

December 21, 28, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17-SP-639

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by William D. Cothren to PBRE, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 27th day of July, 2015, and recorded in Book 5907, Page 845, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on January 2, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the City of Wilmington, in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Tract 1R, William D. Cothren Lands, as shown on “Map of Recombination Tract 1 & Tract 2 William D. Cothren Lands” recorded in Map Book 43 at Page 268 of the New Hanover County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 12497

6230 Fairview Road, Suite 315

Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Phone No: (704) 362-9255

Case No: 1212215 (CFC.CH)

December 21, 28, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17-SP-640

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by William D. Cothren to PBRE, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 27th day of July, 2015, and recorded in Book 5907, Page 866, in New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on January 2, 2018, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the City of Wilmington, in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pipe in the southern right of way line of Secondary Road 1322, 30 feet from the center line thereof, said point being located the following courses and distances from the intersection of the southern right of way line of Secondary Road 1322 and the northwestern right of way line of S.R. 1327, both right of way lines being 30 feet from the center line of said Roads; South 78 degrees 34 minutes West 156.70 feet, thence South 87 degrees 05 minutes West 129.95 feet, thence South 86 degrees 41 minutes 45 seconds West 68.64 feet, thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 30 seconds West 45.84 feet, thence North 88 degrees 22 minutes 30 seconds West 104.76 feet to the beginning point, running thence from said beginning point South 01 degree 37 minutes 30 seconds West 200 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 22 minutes 30 seconds West 80.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 01 degree 37 minutes 30 seconds East 200.00 feet to an iron pipe at the southern right of way line of S.R. 1322, thence with said right of way line South 88 degrees 22 minutes 30 seconds East 80 feet to the beginning.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of FortyFive Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 12497

6230 Fairview Road, Suite 315

Charlotte, North Carolina 28210

Phone No: (704) 362-9255

Case No: 1212213 (CFC.CH)

December 21, 28, 2017