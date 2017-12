Twin brothers, Carmine and Gianni Marchioni, are collecting new blankets for sick children in the hospitals. The Marchioni brothers said they want to be sure the sick children have a special blanket during their stay in the hospital.

Donated blankets may be dropped off at Harbor Club Day Spa and Salon at Lumina Station 1904 Eastwood Rd. No. 101. They are collecting blankets through Jan. 2.