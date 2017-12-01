Largest auction yet for 13th Hope from Helen

When Hope from Helen returns to the Blockade Runner this Friday, attendees at the charity auction will be bidding on the highest value of donated goods in the event’s 13 year history.

With $84,000 in retail value for the variety of donated goods and services, Hope from Helen founder Tony Butler said that those bidding at this year’s event will have more opportunity than ever to get a good deal while also helping a good cause.

“Each year we get a variety of different items, and they are all unique in their own way,” Butler said.

This year’s selection includes a full bathroom remodel that is sponsored by eight different contractors. A $6,900 value, the bathroom remodel starting bid of $2,760 offers bidders a unique chance at a bargain, Butler said.

Originally started to support his late mother Helen Butler’s battle with cancer, Butler has expanded the surf- and beach-themed auction to support a number of charities. Last year’s event raised $45,000 Butler said, a number that could be exceeded with the quality items available this year.

Bidding on the auction items is open now, though the competition on the bids will intensify on Friday at 6:30 p.m., when hundreds of people will scour the tables of items at the Blockade Runner ballroom for the three hour event. Bid on items here: https://one.bidpal.net/hopefromhelen2017/welcome

Butler said the unique array of items always draws a big crowd, many to see the unique offerings, which this year range from professional services to sports tickets to original art to scores of surfboards and skateboards. Some of the donated items, like a live edge burl maple waterfall table that Tradewinds Design salvaged from an ice storm, show the unique abilities of the artists that donate to the auction.

“There’s a lot of thought that goes into many of these items,” Butler said. “People take the time and effort to donate to the event. They put in the hard work. It’s humbling and heartwarming.”

In addition to the donated items, bidders can also dine on food donated by Tower 7 restaurant, which this year will include roadside tacos, baja fish tacos, beer battered cod, Santa Fe grilled mahi and a variety of chips and salsa. Diners are encouraged to also donate to the organization.