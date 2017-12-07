STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Josephine Fitzgerald (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of March 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of December 2017.

Kelly Fitzgerald Ward, Executor, c/o

James Adcock

Attorney at Law

PO Box 1055

Fuquay-Varina NC 27526

December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

Notice to Creditors

All persons having claims against Ellen Amdur Frenkel, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, who died on the 13th day of October, 2017, are notified to present them to Karen F. Jacobson and Stephan R. Frenkel, Co-Executors of the Estate of Ellen Amdur Frenkel in c/o David R. Frankstone, Attorney for the Estate, at Higgins, Frankstone, Graves & Morris, P.A., 1414 Raleigh Road, Suite 320, Exchange West at Meadowmont, Chapel Hill, NC, 27517-8834, on or before February 28, 2018. Failure to present a claim in timely fashion will result in this notice being pleaded in bar of recovery against the estate, the Co-Executors, and the devisees of Ellen Amdur Frenkel. Those indebted to Ellen Amdur Frenkel are asked to make prompt payment to the Estate.

This is the 30th day of November 2017.

David R. Frankstone

Higgins, Frankstone, Graves & Morris, P.A.

1414 Raleigh Road, Suite 320

Exchange West at Meadowmont

Chapel Hill, NC, 27517

November 30, December 7, 14, 21, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mattie Louise Garner (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 28nd day of February 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 30th day of November 2017.

Michael Lee Garner, Executor

412 Wendover Lane

Wilmington, NC 28411

November 30, December 7, 14, 21, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of KENNETH ROBERT CUMMINGS, deceased, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Howard G. Hodges, Jr., Resident Process Agent, P O Box 568, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480, on or before February 22, 2018 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 23rd day of November, 2017.

Matthew R. Cummings

Executor of the Estate of Kenneth Robert Cummings

c/o Howard G. Hodges, Jr. Attorney at Law

P O Box 568

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Max McLamb (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 22nd day of February 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 23rd day of November 2017.

Beverly M. Jensen, Executor

7805 Hazelton Court

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carrie Hinson Andrews (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 21st day of February 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 23rd day of November 2017.

Walter Scott O’Connor, Executor

642 Long Leaf Acres Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405

November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 201

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Viola Lois Pifer, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 19th day of February, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of November, 2017.

Vicki Jean Simmons,

Executor of the Estate of Viola Lois Pifer

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

November 16, 23, 30, December 7 , 2017