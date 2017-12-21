EXECUTRIX NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

17 E 1709

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Edward S. Hutchinson of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hearby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claimst against the estate of said decendent to exhibit them to the undersigned at Post Office Box 1364, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480, on or before the 25th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar for their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of December, 2017.

Nancy Suzanne Fahey,

Executrix of the Estate of Edward S. Hutchinson

c/o Robert A. O’Quinn

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 1364

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

December 21, 28, 2017, January 4, 11, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

17 E 1736

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRETCHEN LOVETT LAMONT

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gretchen Lovett Lamont, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of March, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 21st day of December, 2017.

G. Edgerton Coble,

Executor of the Estate of Gretchen Lovett Lamont

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

December 21, 28, 2017, January 4, 11, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executrix of the Estate of Helen M. Brownell, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E1548) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before March 23, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of December, 2017

DEBRA LYNN BENSE, Co-Executrix

SANDRA MARIE BROWNELL, CoExecutrix

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

(910) 256-0202

December 21, 28, January 4, 11, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

OF JOHN HENRY SHERMAN

17 E 1698

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against John Henry Sherman, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Barbara Barnes Wissbaum, Executrix of the decedent’s estate, on or before March 15, 2018 at 7818 McCarron Way, Charlotte NC 28215, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executrix.

Barbara Barnes Wissbaum,

Executrix Estate of John Henry Sherman

c/o Mark I. Nunalee

BIBERSTEIN & NUNALEE LLP Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 598

Hampstead NC 28443

910-270-4347

December, 14, 21, 28, 2017, January 4, 2018

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Josephine Fitzgerald (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of March 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of December 2017.

Kelly Fitzgerald Ward, Executor, c/o

James Adcock

Attorney at Law

PO Box 1055

Fuquay-Varina NC 27526

December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

Notice to Creditors

All persons having claims against Ellen Amdur Frenkel, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, who died on the 13th day of October, 2017, are notified to present them to Karen F. Jacobson and Stephan R. Frenkel, Co-Executors of the Estate of Ellen Amdur Frenkel in c/o David R. Frankstone, Attorney for the Estate, at Higgins, Frankstone, Graves & Morris, P.A., 1414 Raleigh Road, Suite 320, Exchange West at Meadowmont, Chapel Hill, NC, 27517-8834, on or before February 28, 2018. Failure to present a claim in timely fashion will result in this notice being pleaded in bar of recovery against the estate, the Co-Executors, and the devisees of Ellen Amdur Frenkel. Those indebted to Ellen Amdur Frenkel are asked to make prompt payment to the Estate.

This is the 30th day of November 2017.

David R. Frankstone

Higgins, Frankstone, Graves & Morris, P.A.

1414 Raleigh Road, Suite 320

Exchange West at Meadowmont

Chapel Hill, NC, 27517

November 30, December 7, 14, 21, 2017

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mattie Louise Garner (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 28nd day of February 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 30th day of November 2017.

Michael Lee Garner, Executor

412 Wendover Lane

Wilmington, NC 28411

November 30, December 7, 14, 21, 2017