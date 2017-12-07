Weekend Police Report – December 1 – 3

Friday, December 1

Citations

Nathan Richard Munton was cited with speeding and an expired registration.

Pelmon Jart Hudson Jr, Leah Marie Pallian, Jodie Leigh Sperry, and Kiara Lorraine Lopez Ayala were cited with speeding.

Joseph Edwin Pryor was cited with a stop light violation.

Saturday, December 2

Citations

Christopher Michael Denny and Danielle May Cleary were cited with expired registrations.

Tracy Allen Clark was cited with no insurance and a revoked registration.

Brian Anthony White and James Matthew Davis were cited with expired registrations and expired inspections.

Melinda Joanne Phillips, Nicholas Asjacques Legger, and William Mond Bisplinghoff Jr. were cited with speeding.

Nicholas Anthony Cavarocchi was cited with driving during revocation and speeding.

Sunday, December 3

Citations

Zoe Anitra-Christina Bethea was cited with an expired registration and inspection.

Darbie Jean Kohl was cited with speeding.

Allyson Ayscue Lanzi was cited with a stop sign violation.