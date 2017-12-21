Weekend Police Report – December 15 – 17

Friday, December 15

Citations

Grace Peterson Ward, Caitlin Rachel Robinson, Walker Bradley Lewis, Molly Elizabeth Pierson, Enrique Guillermo Qunoez, and Roger McCabe Ahier were cited with speeding.

Rosalba Sanchez Altamirano was cited with a stop sign violation and no operator’s license.

Saturday, December 16

Citations

Katelin M Murrill, Katerina Lynn Chapman, Noah Michael Campagna, and Daine Murphy Harrington were cited with speeding.

James Richard Burton was cited with an expired license.

Aprill Lynn Powers was cited with a stop sign violation.

Marsha Anderson Seaton was cited with a registration violation.

Sunday, December 17

Arrests

Grayson Freidman was charged with OFA.

Citations

Amy Lynn Sweyer was cited with a stop sign violation.

Grayson Freidman was cited with no operator’s license.

Chelsey Lynn Davis was cited with an expired registration.