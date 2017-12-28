Weekend Police Report – December 22- 24

Friday, December 22
Arrests
George Cunningham III was charged with a DWI, possession of marijuana/paraphernalia, and careless and reckless driving.
Citations
Jason Andrew Soles was cited with an expired registration and an expired inspection.
Grace Stutzenburg was cited with driving after consuming under 21.
David Whipple and Samuel Renzulli were cited with speeding.
Saturday, December 23
No Report
Sunday, December 24
Citations
James Jeffrey Gore was cited with simple possession of a schedule VI and marijuana paraphernalia.