Weekend Police Report – December 22- 24

Friday, December 22

Arrests

George Cunningham III was charged with a DWI, possession of marijuana/paraphernalia, and careless and reckless driving.

Citations

Jason Andrew Soles was cited with an expired registration and an expired inspection.

Grace Stutzenburg was cited with driving after consuming under 21.

David Whipple and Samuel Renzulli were cited with speeding.

Saturday, December 23

No Report

Sunday, December 24

Citations

James Jeffrey Gore was cited with simple possession of a schedule VI and marijuana paraphernalia.