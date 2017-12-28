Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»»Weekend Police Report – December 22- 24
police badge

Weekend Police Report – December 22- 24

0
By on Police Report

Friday, December 22

Arrests

George Cunningham III was charged with a DWI, possession of marijuana/paraphernalia, and careless and reckless driving.

Citations

Jason Andrew Soles was cited with an expired registration and an expired inspection.

Grace Stutzenburg was cited with driving after consuming under 21.

David Whipple and Samuel Renzulli were cited with speeding.

Saturday, December 23

No Report

Sunday, December 24

Citations

James Jeffrey Gore was cited with simple possession of a schedule VI and marijuana paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann