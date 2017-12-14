Weekend Police Report – December 8 – 10

Friday, December 8

Arrests

Tera Dawn Kittrell was charged with a hit and run property damage, careless and reckless driving, false report to police, and littering.

Citations

Anthony Todd Lane was cited with no operator’s license and an expired registration.

Davon Jaramillo was cited with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana.

Saturday, December 9

Arrests

Dillon Michael Pratt was charged with DWI and carrying a concealed gun.

Citations

Ann Katherine Riede, Deborah Clark Jackson, Trevor Thomas Savidge, Savannah Nicole Andrews, and Raymond Eugene Hayes were cited with speeding.

Erin Lacewell was cited with an expired registration.

Sunday, December 10

Arrests

Anakalea Waldorf was charged with breaking and entering of an auto, trespassing, resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.

Citations

Kayla Michelle Sutton was cited with speeding.