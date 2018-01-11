AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Constance S. Johnston, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 30th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of December, 2017.

Gwynne Raff, Executor of the Estate

of Constance S. Johnston

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

December 28, January 4, 11, 18

EXECUTRIX NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

17 E 1709

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Edward S. Hutchison of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decendent to exhibit them to the undersigned at Post Office Box 1364, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480, on or before the 2nd day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar for their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of December, 2017.

Nancy Suzanne Fahey,

Executrix of the Estate of Edward S. Hutchison

c/o Robert A. O’Quinn

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 1364

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

December 28, 2017, January 4, 11, 18, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

17 E 1736

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRETCHEN LOVETT LAMONT

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gretchen Lovett Lamont, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of March, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 21st day of December, 2017.

G. Edgerton Coble,

Executor of the Estate of Gretchen Lovett Lamont

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

December 21, 28, 2017, January 4, 11, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executrix of the Estate of Helen M. Brownell, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #17E1548) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before March 23, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of December, 2017

DEBRA LYNN BENSE, Co-Executrix

SANDRA MARIE BROWNELL, CoExecutrix

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

(910) 256-0202

December 21, 28, January 4, 11, 2018