TripAdvisor names Wilmington amongst 2018 Travelers’ Choice Top Destinations on the Rise

Wilmington has been selected as one of TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice “Top Destinations on the Rise – United States.” The vibrant riverfront city, also home to three nearby island beaches, ranked third out of 10 on the coveted TripAdvisor list that reveals the top trending spots in 2018. Wilmington was the only North Carolina destination included in this list.

TripAdvisor is a leading travel site that helps users find the latest reviews and lowest prices. The awards, which were announced today, recognize 44 destinations around the world selected by measuring year-over-year increase in positive TripAdvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions, as well as an increase in search and booking interest. This is the sixth year of the awards. Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise lists were also revealed for Europe, Asia and South America.

Known as North Carolina’s most accessible coastal destination, Wilmington offers a scenic Riverwalk that connects the city’s shops, cafes, museums, award-winning restaurants, nightlife, parks, and more. Visitors come back time and time again to explore the timeless city’s attractions and attend its variety of festivals including Riverfest, Wilmington Beer Week, North Carolina Jazz Festival, and the world-famous North Carolina Azalea Festival, among many more.

“Anyone familiar with Wilmington and its Island Beaches knows it is an iconic, not-to-be-missed Southern destination,” said Kim Hufham, President and CEO of the Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are especially elated to be on this list as Wilmington’s riverfront is transforming and attracting some exciting additions that we will see come to life in 2018 and beyond – we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience our destination for years to come.”