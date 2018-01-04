Weekend Police Report – December 29 – 31

Friday, December 21

Citations

Ronald Edward Williams, Sebastian Barreto, Corinne Elizabeth Mintzes, Brendan Hale Campbell, and Kristen Anne Crouch were cited with speeding.

Drew Edward Vickery was cited with an expired registration.

Jack Aubrey Jones was cited with no operator’s license and an expired registration.

Saturday, December 30

Citations

Cassidy Caroline Allgood, Mimi Latt Marquis, Emily Joy Hinsenkamp, Eily Joy Hinsenkamp, Kiev Coral Baker, Allyson Rae Mclamb, and Dylan Bear Pate were cited with speeding.

Lindsey Cole Toothman, Luke Anthony Watson, and Sebastian Barreto were cited with misdemeanor larceny.

Sunday, December 31

Arrests

Kyle Nelson Moore was charged with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

Citations

Raleigh Scott Carter, Peter Brian Sweyer, Hiller Anne Spires, Martha Rose Vickers, Jamie Lee Timm, Ana Maria Walle, Allison Lee Crumpler, and Michael Francis Messineo were cited with speeding.

Tyler Harrison Durant was cited with an expired registration and DMV address change.

Jason Elliott Delmar was cited with a stoplight violation.

Matthew Stephen Cox was cited with no operator’s license, speeding, and an expired registration.

Katherine Jane Jefferson was cited with no operator’s license and a stoplight violation.

Isabelle R. Miranda was cited with possession of fake identification.

Monday, Jan. 1

Arrests

Tyrone Johnson was arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and was cited for driving during license revocation and speeding.

Citations

Adam Hinsch, Susan Perry, Martha Ann Dancy and Wesley Ezzell were cited with speeding.

Sean Harris was cited with expired registration.

Lamont Smith was cited with failure to notify DMV of address change.