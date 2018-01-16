Wrightsville Beach Coffee with a Cop scheduled for Wednesday at the Workshop

Area residents interested in meeting members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department have an opportunity on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Workshop at 86 Waynick Blvd. The monthly gathering provides residents with an opportunity to ask questions and get to know members of the local police department.
Wrightsville Beach Coffee with a Cop scheduled for Wednesday at the Workshop0
