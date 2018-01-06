Wrightsville Beach officials report sewer leak

Wrightsville Beach officials reported a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred on Saturday morning. The Wrightsville Beach Department of Public Works said in a Saturday statement:“Wrightsville Beach Water & Sewer crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) that occurred Saturday, January 6, 2018, at approximately 5:30 am at the force main located near the Heidi Trask Drawbridge. The cause of the SSO has not yet been determined, crews are on site working to make repairs. An undetermined amount of wastewater has made its way into the Intercoastal Waterway, more information will be released as it becomes available.



“Normal water and sewer services will not be affected.”

