Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation cancels Wednesday programs on weather concerns

Citing concerns over the forecast for freezing weather, the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation cancelled programs and activities scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 3. The department follows the New Hanover County School Systems schedule of closings and delays. For further information, call 910-256-7925 during business hours on Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm or email kryan@towb.org.
Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation cancels Wednesday programs on weather concerns0
Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.