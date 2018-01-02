Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»»Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation cancels Wednesday programs on weather concerns

Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation cancels Wednesday programs on weather concerns

0
By on Community News, News

Citing concerns over the forecast for freezing weather, the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation cancelled programs and activities scheduled for Wednesday,  Jan. 3.  The department follows the New Hanover County School Systems schedule of closings and delays.   For further information, call 910-256-7925 during business hours on Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm or email kryan@towb.org.

Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann