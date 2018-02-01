NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Renate L. Liedtke, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 18th day of January, 2018.

Sylvia Liedtke-Ognan, Executor of the Estate of Renate L. Liedtke

Lauren Page

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Raymond O. Anderson, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 27th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 18th day of January, 2018.

Barbara H. Hall, Executor of the Estate of Raymond O. Anderson

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018

EXECUTRIX NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL

COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

18 E 0028

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Eleanor Raftery Wolfe, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and Corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before April 19, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS 18th day of January 2018.

Eleanor W. Jones

8951 Woodcreek Circle

Wilmington, NC 28411

W. Talmage Jones

Houge Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018

EXECUTRIX NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL

COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

18 E 33

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Granville Rayne Sharrard, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of April 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 18th day of January 2018.

Lisa Ann Sharrard, Executrix of the Estate of Granville Rayne Sharrard

9 Natchez Ct.

Columbia, S.C. 29229

January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Geraldine York Haynes (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of April 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of January 2018.

Pamela Ann Haynes Adam,

Executor

1221 Selwyn Lane

Cary, N.C. 27511

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2018

EXECUTRIX NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL

COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

18 E 0028

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Crawford, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and Corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before April 25, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS 25th day of January 2018.

Rebecca E. Crawford

615 Colony Circle N

Wilmington, NC 28411

James B. Snow III

Houge Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard Manson Dillaman (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of April 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of January 2018.

Sonja James Dillaman, Executor

309 Island Creek Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert E. Godsey (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of February 2018.

Renee A. Godsey, Executor

107 Pine Cone Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Yvonne Pamela Elizabeth Rigby (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of February 2018.

Marshall D. Thompson, Executor

402 Stonewall Jackson Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018