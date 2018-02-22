Foreclosures

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Kelly G. Hansen and James Alan Hansen, dated October 5, 2007 and recorded on October 5, 2007 in Book No. 5238 at Page 2731 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at New Hanover County Courthouse, Wilmington, North Carolina on March 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Wilmington, County of New Hanover, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust.

Address of property: 6747 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405

Tax Parcel ID: 43-20-01-05-001

Present Record Owners: Kelly G. Hansen

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax and costs of recording the Trustee’s Deed.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property or the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. In either event the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney or the Trustee.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Satterfield Legal, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Attorney at Law

Satterfield Legal, PC

Substitute Trustee

4500 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 370

Charlotte, NC 28211

(980) 389-1250

February 22, March 1, 2018

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

14-CVS-1021

ADAM R. LISK

Plaintiff

v.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION as Trustee,

ELIZABETH B. ELLS, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, RONALD E. SAUCIER, unmarried,

Defendants,

and

B&K COASTAL, LLC, GREENVILLE MANOR ASSOCIATION, INC., NORRIS, KUSKE & TUNSTALL CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC., LINDER INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY COMPANY, DILMAR OIL COMPANY, INC., FIRST PIEDMONT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, BB&T FINANCIAL, FSB, THE BANK OF HAMPTON ROADS and BANK OF THE OZARKS,

Lien Creditor Defendants,

and

BRITNI WERLING LISK,

Counterclaim Defendant.

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Adam Lisk, and wife, Stephanie Lisk, dated August 31, 2006, and recorded September 5, 2006 in Book 5075, at Page 492, in the New Hanover County Registry, and that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Ronald E. Saucier, dated January 25, 2012, and recorded January 26, 2012 in Book 5613, at Page 1691 of said Registry, as reformed by the Court pursuant to that Order Granting Summary Judgment docketed in 14-CVS-1021 in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Court dated June 5, 2017 and filed on June 9, 2017 (the “Order”), the undersigned, H. Kenneth Stephens, II, Substitute Trustee, will expose for sale at public auction on the 5th day of March, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse, Wilmington, North Carolina, the real property (including any improvements thereon) which is more particularly described on Schedule A attached hereto. This sale shall not include any portion of the real property that has been released by recorded releases.

The sale will be subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust and liens, including without limitation, the lien of unpaid taxes and assessments, easements, conditions, restrictions and matters of record. This sale will be further subject to the right, if any, of the United States of America to redeem the above-described property for a period of 120 days following confirmation of the sale.

SCHEDULE A

BEING all of Lot 20R, Greenville Manor, as the shown on map thereof recorded in Map Book 40, at Page 83, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a particular description, and having a street address of 6263 Ingleside Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409.

The above-described real property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the real property being sold, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions expressly are disclaimed.

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected on the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this notice is Adam Lisk.

To the extent not otherwise provided in the Order, any successful bidder, except to the extent Causey Investments, LLC is the winning bidder, must post a deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price (by certified check or cashier’s check made payable to “H. Kenneth Stephens, II, Trust Account”), with the remainder of the purchase price to be paid full not later than ten (10) days following the date on which the Court confirms the sale pursuant to N.C.G.S. §1-339.28. Causey Investments, LLC, as owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, may make a credit bid.

This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by N.C.G.S. §1-339.25.

An order of possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §1-339.29

In favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court for New Hanover County.

This the 6th day of February, 2018.

H. KENNETH STEPHENS, II

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

701 Princess Street

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

(910) 343-1022

February 22, March 1, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain North Carolina Deed of Trust executed by ForeverHome of Wilmington, LLC (“ Grantor ”) dated February 19, 2016, and recorded on March 1, 2016, in Book RB 5952, Page 224, of the New Hanover County Public Registry as modified by: (i) that certain Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated February 16, 2016, executed by ForeverHome, LLC (“ Borrower ”) and Grantor, and recorded in Book RB 5952, Page 229, New Hanover County Registry; and that (ii) certain Second Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated October 18, 2016, executed by Borrower and Grantor, recorded in Book RB 6043, Page 201, New Hanover County Registry (“ Deed of Trust ”), to which reference is made for a more particular description thereof; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the New Hanover County Courthouse, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 at 12:00 NOON all of Borrower’s and Grantor’s rights to the property described herein below and in the Deed of Trust (collectively, the “ Property ”), together with any improvements, equipment and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to this real property, all proceeds thereof and all other appurtenant rights and privileges. The real property is located in New Hanover County and is more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 48, Regency Court, Phase II, as shown on map recorded on August 20, 2007, in Map Book 51, Pages 373-374 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which map is hereby made for a more particular description.

More commonly known as 205 Moss Tree Drive, Wilmington, NC.

Parcel ID.: R05100-002-089-000.

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The sale of the personal property is made in accordance with N.C.G.S. § 25-9-604 (a) and (b). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, and any Land Transfer Tax.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior rights, interests, liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this Property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Substitute Trustee

Hutchens Law Firm

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 12497

Charlotte, NC 28220-2497

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

February 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain North Carolina Deed of Trust executed by ForeverHome of Wilmington, LLC (“ Borrower ”) dated August 13, 2012, and recorded on August 15, 2012, in Book 5663, Page 2915, of the New Hanover County Public Registry, as amended by that certain Second Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated October 18, 2016, executed by Borrower and ForeverHome, LLC, recorded in Book RB 6043, Page 201, New Hanover Registry, (“ Deed of Trust ”), to which reference is made for a more particular description thereof; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the New Hanover County Courthouse, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 at 12:00 NOON all of Borrower’s rights to the property described herein below and in the Deed of Trust (collectively, the “ Property ”), together with any improvements, equipment and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to this real property, all proceeds thereof and all other appurtenant rights and privileges. The real property is located in New Hanover County and is more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 674, Section 11-A Marsh Oaks, as shown on map entitled “Plat for Marsh Oaks Section 11-A” recorded in Map Book 49, Page 254, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular and detailed description.

Subject to restrictions for Marsh Oaks, Section 11-A, recorded in Book 5009, Page 2696, of the New Hanover County Registry.

Parcel ID: R03600-005-336-000.

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The sale of the personal property is made in accordance with N.C.G.S. § 25-9-604 (a) and (b). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, and any Land Transfer Tax.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior rights, interests, liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this Property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Substitute Trustee

Hutchens Law Firm

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 12497

Charlotte, NC 28220-2497

February 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain North Carolina Deed of Trust executed by ForeverHome of Wilmington, LLC (“ Borrower ”) dated August 13, 2012, and recorded on August 15, 2012, in Book 5663, Page 2929, of the New Hanover County Public Registry as modified by: (i) that certain Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated February 16, 2016, executed by Borrower, and recorded in Book RB 5952, Page 229, New Hanover County Registry; and that (ii) certain Second Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated October 18, 2016, executed by Borrower, recorded in Book RB 6043, Page 201, New Hanover County Registry (“ Deed of Trust ”), to which reference is made for a more particular description thereof; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the New Hanover County Courthouse, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 at 12:00 NOON all of Borrower’s rights to the property described herein below and in the Deed of Trust (collectively, the “ Property ”), together with any improvements, equipment and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to this real property, all proceeds thereof and all other appurtenant rights and privileges. The real property is located in New Hanover County and is more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 50, Regency Court, Phase II, as shown on that map recorded August 20, 2007, in Map Book 51, Pages 373-374 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which map is hereby made for a more particular description.

More commonly known as 202 Moss Tree Drive, Wilmington, NC; Parcel ID: R05100-002-091-000.

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The sale of the personal property is made in accordance with N.C.G.S. § 25-9-604 (a) and (b). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, and any Land Transfer Tax.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior rights, interests, liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this Property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Substitute Trustee

Hutchens Law Firm

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 12497

Charlotte, NC 28220-2497

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

February 15 22, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain North Carolina Deed of Trust executed by ForeverHome of Wilmington, LLC (“ Borrower ”) dated August 13, 2012, and recorded on August 15, 2012, in Book 5663, Page 2922, of the New Hanover County Public Registry as modified by: (i) that certain Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated February 16, 2016, executed by Borrower and ForeverHome, LLC, and recorded in Book RB 5952, Page 229, New Hanover County Registry; and that (ii) certain Second Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated October 18, 2016, executed by Borrower and ForeverHome, LLC, recorded in Book RB 6043, Page 201, New Hanover County Registry (“ Deed of Trust ”), to which reference is made for a more particular description thereof; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the New Hanover County Courthouse, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 at 12:00 NOON all of Borrower’s rights to the property described herein below and in the Deed of Trust (collectively, the “ Property ”), together with any improvements, equipment and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to this real property, all proceeds thereof and all other appurtenant rights and privileges. The real property is located in New Hanover County and is more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 49, Regency Court, Phase II, as shown on that map recorded August 20, 2007, in Map Book 51, Pages 373-374 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which map is hereby made for a more particular description.

More commonly known as 201 Moss Tree Drive, Wilmington, NC; Parcel ID: R05100-002-090-000.

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The sale of the personal property is made in accordance with N.C.G.S. § 25-9-604 (a) and (b). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, and any Land Transfer Tax.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior rights, interests, liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this Property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Substitute Trustee

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 12497

Charlotte, NC 28220-2497

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

February 15, 22, 2018



NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain North Carolina Deed of Trust executed by ForeverHome of Wilmington, LLC (“ Borrower ”) dated August 4, 2015, and recorded on August 5, 2015, in Book RB 5909, Page 1632, of the New Hanover County Public Registry as modified by: (i) that certain Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated February 16, 2016, executed by Borrower and ForeverHome, LLC, and recorded in Book RB 5952, Page 229, New Hanover County Registry; and that (ii) certain Second Modification of Promissory Notes and Deeds of Trust and Cross-Collateralization Agreement dated October 18, 2016, executed by Borrower and ForeverHome, LLC, recorded in Book RB 6043, Page 201, New Hanover County Registry (“ Deed of Trust ”), to which reference is made for a more particular description thereof; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the New Hanover County Courthouse, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 at 12:00 NOON all of Borrower’s and ForeverHome, LLC’s rights to the property described herein below and in the Deed of Trust (collectively, the “ Property ”), together with any improvements, equipment and fixtures existing or hereafter placed on or attached to this real property, all proceeds thereof and all other appurtenant rights and privileges. The real property is located in New Hanover County and is more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL of Lots 22 and 28 Regency Court, Phase IV, as shown on a plat recorded in Map Book 52, Page 89 in the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING ALL of Lot 51 Regency Court, Phase II, as shown on a plat recorded in Map Book 12, Page 373 in the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description. Subject property being more accurately described in that Corrective Deed recorded on March 17, 2015 in Book 5874, Page 1627 of the New Hanover County Registry.

BEING ALL of Lot 65 Regency Court, Phase I, as shown on a plat recorded in Map Book 50, Page 15 in the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Parcel Numbers:

R05100-002-119-000 (Lot 28)

R05100-002-125-000 (Lot 22)

R05100-002-092-000 (Lot 51)

R05100-002-079-000 (Lot 65)

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The sale of the personal property is made in accordance with N.C.G.S. § 25-9-604 (a) and (b). A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is

required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. In the event that the note holder or its intended assignee is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, and any Land Transfer Tax.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior rights, interests, liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this Property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Substitute Trustee

Hutchens Law Firm

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee Services, Inc.

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 12497

Charlotte, NC 28220-2497

Telephone: (704) 362-9255

February 15, 22, 2018