NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Renate L. Liedtke, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 20th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of January, 2018.
Sylvia Liedtke-Ognan, Executor of the Estate of Renate L. Liedtke
Lauren Page
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Raymond O. Anderson, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 27th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of January, 2018.
Barbara H. Hall, Executor of the Estate of Raymond O. Anderson
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018
EXECUTRIX NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL
COURT OF JUSTICE
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
18 E 0028
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Eleanor Raftery Wolfe, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and Corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before April 19, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS 18th day of January 2018.
Eleanor W. Jones
8951 Woodcreek Circle
Wilmington, NC 28411
W. Talmage Jones
Houge Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018
EXECUTRIX NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL
COURT OF JUSTICE
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
18 E 33
The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Granville Rayne Sharrard, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 19th day of April 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of January 2018.
Lisa Ann Sharrard, Executrix of the Estate of Granville Rayne Sharrard
9 Natchez Ct.
Columbia, S.C. 29229
January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 2018
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Geraldine York Haynes (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of April 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of January 2018.
Pamela Ann Haynes Adam,
Executor
1221 Selwyn Lane
Cary, N.C. 27511
January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2018
EXECUTRIX NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL
COURT OF JUSTICE
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
18 E 0028
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Crawford, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and Corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before April 25, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS 25th day of January 2018.
Rebecca E. Crawford
615 Colony Circle N
Wilmington, NC 28411
James B. Snow III
Houge Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard Manson Dillaman (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of April 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of January 2018.
Sonja James Dillaman, Executor
309 Island Creek Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert E. Godsey (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of February 2018.
Renee A. Godsey, Executor
107 Pine Cone Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Yvonne Pamela Elizabeth Rigby (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of February 2018.
Marshall D. Thompson, Executor
402 Stonewall Jackson Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
North Carolina, New Hanover County
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Sue Griffin Bridge, deceased, File No.: 2018-E-127, are notified to present the same to the personal representative listed below on or before May 15, 2018, or this notice will be leaded in bar of recovery. All deborts of said Estate, are asked to make immediate payment. This is the 8th day of February, 2018.
Charlotte Sue Hardison,
Administrator
185 Grants Creek Rd.
Jacksonville, N.C. 28546
Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2018