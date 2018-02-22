Notices to creditors

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert E. Godsey (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of February 2018.

Renee A. Godsey, Executor

107 Pine Cone Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Yvonne Pamela Elizabeth Rigby (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of February 2018.

Marshall D. Thompson, Executor

402 Stonewall Jackson Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina, New Hanover County

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Sue Griffin Bridge, deceased, File No.: 2018-E-127, are notified to present the same to the personal representative listed below on or before May 15, 2018, or this notice will be leaded in bar of recovery. All deborts of said Estate, are asked to make immediate payment. This is the 8th day of February, 2018.

Charlotte Sue Hardison,

Administrator

185 Grants Creek Rd.

Jacksonville, N.C. 28546

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hazel C. Jenkins (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of February 2018.

Leroy Jenkins, Executor

4516 Castle Heights Drive

Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429

February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary W. Jackson

(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of February 2018.

Mary Ann Abernathy, Executor

1107 Cutbank Church Road

McKenney, VA 23872.

February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie B. Nelson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of February 2018.

Rolla M. Nelson, Executor

211 Gregory Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018