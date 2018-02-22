Notices to creditors

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert E. Godsey (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of February 2018.
Renee A. Godsey, Executor
107 Pine Cone Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Yvonne Pamela Elizabeth Rigby (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of February 2018.
Marshall D. Thompson, Executor
402 Stonewall Jackson Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
North Carolina, New Hanover County
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Sue Griffin Bridge, deceased, File No.: 2018-E-127, are notified to present the same to the personal representative listed below on or before May 15, 2018, or this notice will be leaded in bar of recovery. All deborts of said Estate, are asked to make immediate payment. This is the 8th day of February, 2018.
Charlotte Sue Hardison,
Administrator
185 Grants Creek Rd.
Jacksonville, N.C. 28546
Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hazel C. Jenkins (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of February 2018.
Leroy Jenkins, Executor
4516 Castle Heights Drive
Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429
February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2018
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary W. Jackson
(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of February 2018.
Mary Ann Abernathy, Executor
1107 Cutbank Church Road
McKenney, VA 23872.
February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie B. Nelson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of February 2018.
Rolla M. Nelson, Executor
211 Gregory Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018