Traffic Alert: Valentine Day Run Saturday in Wrightsville Beach

Runners who like racing in cold weather will have the opportunity to spend even more time running around Wrightsville Beach in the cold Saturday as organizers have added another race to the annual Valentine Day Run, scheduled for Feb. 10.The Wrightsville Beach Valentine Run event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 beginning with the 5k race at 8:00 am. The 5k route takes runners from Wrightsville Beach Park east on Highway 74 (Salisbury Street) around the Loop. Beginning at 9:00 am, the 10k route takes runners from Wrightsville Beach Park east on Highway 74 (Salisbury Street) where they will cross over to Pelican Drive just before the Kenan’s Creek bridge. They will run west on Pelican, underneath the drawbridge to Marina Street, Short, Keel, and then Seacrest to Causeway Drive. They will continue east on Causeway Drive to Waynick Blvd., south on Waynick Blvd. to a point between E. Snyder and Sea Shore Streets where the runners will turn around at the halfway point and run the reverse route to return to Wrightsville Beach Park where they will finish the race. Double Trouble 15k participants run both races.

Highway 74 (Salisbury Street) will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7:45 am to 10:30 am. We ask residents, visitors, business owners and their staff to be aware of the activity and to use caution. Police officers will provide traffic control where necessary.

Proceeds from the race will go to Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation.

“The funds go back into supporting the free events provided to the community,” says Katie Ryan, director of the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation program. This includes concerts, movies in the park, Bark in the Park canine disc championships and the sand wheelchair program.

Participants can register up until the morning of the race. Same-day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7:50 a.m.

