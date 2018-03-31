2018 Easter Sunrise Services on Wrightsville Beach

There are several chances to celebrate Easter on Wrightsville Beach this weekend, with services scheduled in a handful of locations on Sunday, April 1.

More than 1,000 people are expected to come to the Wrightsville Beach Community Sunrise Service, with six local churches participating in the ceremony that begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Oxford Street beach access, Access No. 19.

The Rev. Christina Turner of Wrightsville United Methodist Church will be delivering the sermon. Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, St. Andrew’s On-the-Sound Episcopal Church, St. Therese Catholic Church and Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church, with ministers from each church participating in some part of the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, located nearby at the corner of North Lumina Avenue and Fayetteville Street, will host coffee and donuts.

For the 18th straight year, North Pointe Community Church will host its Easter Celebration at the Beach at Oceanic Pier in Wrightsville Beach, beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday

“It’ll be casual with friendly people who’ll make you feel right at home. There’ll be hot coffee, juices, biscuits, fresh pastries and doughnuts at the breakfast tent,” said Pastor Jeff Loman. “You’ll enjoy live music, a challenging Easter message and we’ll have some fun stuff for your kids, too, like the puppet-toons from Reaching Hearts, Jack the Clown, balloon sculpting and surprise Easter treats.”

Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church will also host an Easter Egg hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

5:30 am – 8:30 am Easter Sunrise Service Church of the Servant

Beach strand at access 4



5:30 am – 7:30 am Easter Sunrise Service Grace Baptist Church

Beach strand at access 8

5:45 am – 8:00 am Easter Sunrise Service Little Chapel on the Boardwalk

Beach strand at access 19



6:30 am – 7:15 am Easter Sunrise Service First Presbyterian

Beach strand at access 34



6:00 am – 8:00 am Easter Sunrise Service North Pointe Church

Beach strand at Crystal Pier

6:00 am – 9:00 am Easter Sunrise Service Pine Valley Church of Christ

Beach strand at access 43

