Lumina News file photo. Sutton Hack's dog, Riley, digs a hole on Wrightsville Beach Feb. 11. Dogs are allowed on the beach Oct. 1-March 31. Dogs not allowed on beach starting April 1 0 By Terry Lane on March 31, 2018 - 7:54 pm Community News Dogs, or pets of any kind, are not allowed on Wrightsville Beach from April 1 through Sept. 30. Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.