Lumina News file photo. Sutton Hack's dog, Riley, digs a hole on Wrightsville Beach Feb. 11. Dogs are allowed on the beach Oct. 1-March 31.

Dogs not allowed on beach starting April 1

By on Community News

Dogs, or pets of any kind, are not allowed on Wrightsville Beach from April 1 through Sept. 30.

