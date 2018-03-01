Foreclosures

SECOND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

DRA 97357558

NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

17 SP 756

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY LENARD J. EDRALIN DATED September 3, 2015 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 5920, PAGE 2699, NEW HANOVER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by LENARD J. EDRALIN dated September 3, 2015 to BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, Trustee for BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY, recorded in Book 5920, Page 2699, NEW HANOVER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of NEW HANOVER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the City Wilmington Township, New Hanover County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of lot 37, Block 39, Landfall Subdivision, II, as shown on map recorded in Map Book 38 Page 255, New Hanover County Registry.

SUBJECT to Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Easements and Restrictions for Landfall Subdivision II recorded in Book 1871 Page 205 and amended in Book 1887 Page 1179, and the Declaration of Annexation recorded in Book 4428 Page 446, all of the New Hanover County Registry, and any amendments thereto.

A map showing the above described property is recorded in Plat Book 38 Page 225.

Subject to easements, restrictions, and covenants of record, if any.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: 1621 S. Moorings Dr.

Wilmington NC 28405

DATE OF SALE: March 9, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: NEW HANOVER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Lenard J. Edralin

TERMS OF THE SALE:

(1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 5th day of February, 2018.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

March 1, 8, 2018

SECOND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

ALS 17032201

NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

17 SP 804

IIN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MISSUKY RIVERA AND ANTONIA GRIFFIN DATED June 13, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 4855, PAGE 821, NEW HANOVER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO HUGH KARANGELEN AND SCOTT TOLER, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by MISSUKY RIVERA AND ANTONIA GRIFFIN, TRUSTEE UNDER ANTONIA GRIFFIN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29, 2008 dated June 13, 2005 to HUGH KARANGELEN AND SCOTTTOLER, Trustee for OAS STAFF FEDERAL CREDIT UNION , recorded in Book 4855, Page 821, NEW HANOVER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of NEW HANOVER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

Being the rear one-half of Lot 4, Block 11 of Wilmington Beach according to a map of Wilmington Beach prepared by J.L. Becton, C.E. July 1913, recorded in Book 71 at Page 700 of the New Hanover County Registry, and being fully described as follows:

BEGINNING AT a point in the North line of Lot 3, Block 11, of Wilmington Beach, said point being 50 feet westwardly measured along the North Line of said Lot 3 from the West line of First Avenue; thence westwardly along the North line of Lot 3, 50 feet to a point, northwest corner of Lot 3; thence northwardly along the East line of Lot 19, 50 feet to a point, southwest corner of Lot 5; thence eastwardly along the South line of Lot 5, 50 feet to a point, northwest corner of the land this day conveyed by Harold W. Blackley and wife and Jesse P. Penny and wife to Raymond Mac Betts and wife; thence along the West line of said Betts lot in a southerly direction 50 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: Part of 1414 South Lake Park Carolina Beach NC 28428

(Parcel R09018-006-013-000)

DATE OF SALE: March 9, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: NEW HANOVER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Missuky Rivera and Antonia Griffin, Trustee under Antonia Griffin Trust Dated September 29, 2008

TERMS OF THE SALE:

(1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 7th day of February, 2018.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Cara B. Williams, Attorney for

Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

March 1, 8, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

512949-00152/

17-SP-600

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Kelly G. Hansen and James Alan Hansen, dated October 5, 2007 and recorded on October 5, 2007 in Book No. 5238 at Page 2731 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at New Hanover County Courthouse, Wilmington, North Carolina on March 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Wilmington, County of New Hanover, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust.

Address of property: 6747 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405

Tax Parcel ID: 43-20-01-05-001

Present Record Owners: Kelly G. Hansen

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder shall be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax and costs of recording the Trustee’s Deed.

The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property or the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. In either event the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney or the Trustee.

Additional Notice Where the Real Property is Residential With Less Than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Satterfield Legal, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Attorney at Law

Satterfield Legal, PC

Substitute Trustee

4500 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 370

Charlotte, NC 28211

(980) 389-1250

February 22, March 1, 2018

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

14-CVS-1021

ADAM R. LISK

Plaintiff

v.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION as Trustee,

ELIZABETH B. ELLS, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, RONALD E. SAUCIER, unmarried,

Defendants,

and

B&K COASTAL, LLC, GREENVILLE MANOR ASSOCIATION, INC., NORRIS, KUSKE & TUNSTALL CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC., LINDER INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY COMPANY, DILMAR OIL COMPANY, INC., FIRST PIEDMONT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, BB&T FINANCIAL, FSB, THE BANK OF HAMPTON ROADS and BANK OF THE OZARKS,

Lien Creditor Defendants,

and

BRITNI WERLING LISK,

Counterclaim Defendant.

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Adam Lisk, and wife, Stephanie Lisk, dated August 31, 2006, and recorded September 5, 2006 in Book 5075, at Page 492, in the New Hanover County Registry, and that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Ronald E. Saucier, dated January 25, 2012, and recorded January 26, 2012 in Book 5613, at Page 1691 of said Registry, as reformed by the Court pursuant to that Order Granting Summary Judgment docketed in 14-CVS-1021 in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Court dated June 5, 2017 and filed on June 9, 2017 (the “Order”), the undersigned, H. Kenneth Stephens, II, Substitute Trustee, will expose for sale at public auction on the 5th day of March, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse, Wilmington, North Carolina, the real property (including any improvements thereon) which is more particularly described on Schedule A attached hereto. This sale shall not include any portion of the real property that has been released by recorded releases.

The sale will be subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust and liens, including without limitation, the lien of unpaid taxes and assessments, easements, conditions, restrictions and matters of record. This sale will be further subject to the right, if any, of the United States of America to redeem the above-described property for a period of 120 days following confirmation of the sale.

SCHEDULE A

BEING all of Lot 20R, Greenville Manor, as the shown on map thereof recorded in Map Book 40, at Page 83, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a particular description, and having a street address of 6263 Ingleside Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409.

The above-described real property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the real property being sold, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions expressly are disclaimed.

The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected on the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this notice is Adam Lisk.

To the extent not otherwise provided in the Order, any successful bidder, except to the extent Causey Investments, LLC is the winning bidder, must post a deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price (by certified check or cashier’s check made payable to “H. Kenneth Stephens, II, Trust Account”), with the remainder of the purchase price to be paid full not later than ten (10) days following the date on which the Court confirms the sale pursuant to N.C.G.S. §1-339.28. Causey Investments, LLC, as owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, may make a credit bid.

This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by N.C.G.S. §1-339.25.

An order of possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §1-339.29

In favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court for New Hanover County.

This the 6th day of February, 2018.

H. KENNETH STEPHENS, II

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

701 Princess Street

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

(910) 343-1022

February 22, March 1, 2018