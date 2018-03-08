Foreclosures

SECOND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

DRA 97357558

NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

17 SP 756

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY LENARD J. EDRALIN DATED September 3, 2015 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 5920, PAGE 2699, NEW HANOVER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by LENARD J. EDRALIN dated September 3, 2015 to BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, Trustee for BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY, recorded in Book 5920, Page 2699, NEW HANOVER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of NEW HANOVER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the City Wilmington Township, New Hanover County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of lot 37, Block 39, Landfall Subdivision, II, as shown on map recorded in Map Book 38 Page 255, New Hanover County Registry.

SUBJECT to Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Easements and Restrictions for Landfall Subdivision II recorded in Book 1871 Page 205 and amended in Book 1887 Page 1179, and the Declaration of Annexation recorded in Book 4428 Page 446, all of the New Hanover County Registry, and any amendments thereto.

A map showing the above described property is recorded in Plat Book 38 Page 225.

Subject to easements, restrictions, and covenants of record, if any.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: 1621 S. Moorings Dr.

Wilmington NC 28405

DATE OF SALE: March 9, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: NEW HANOVER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Lenard J. Edralin

TERMS OF THE SALE:

(1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 5th day of February, 2018.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

March 1, 8, 2018

ALS 17032201

IIN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MISSUKY RIVERA AND ANTONIA GRIFFIN DATED June 13, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 4855, PAGE 821, NEW HANOVER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO HUGH KARANGELEN AND SCOTT TOLER, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by MISSUKY RIVERA AND ANTONIA GRIFFIN, TRUSTEE UNDER ANTONIA GRIFFIN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29, 2008 dated June 13, 2005 to HUGH KARANGELEN AND SCOTTTOLER, Trustee for OAS STAFF FEDERAL CREDIT UNION , recorded in Book 4855, Page 821, NEW HANOVER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of NEW HANOVER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of NEW HANOVER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

Being the rear one-half of Lot 4, Block 11 of Wilmington Beach according to a map of Wilmington Beach prepared by J.L. Becton, C.E. July 1913, recorded in Book 71 at Page 700 of the New Hanover County Registry, and being fully described as follows:

BEGINNING AT a point in the North line of Lot 3, Block 11, of Wilmington Beach, said point being 50 feet westwardly measured along the North Line of said Lot 3 from the West line of First Avenue; thence westwardly along the North line of Lot 3, 50 feet to a point, northwest corner of Lot 3; thence northwardly along the East line of Lot 19, 50 feet to a point, southwest corner of Lot 5; thence eastwardly along the South line of Lot 5, 50 feet to a point, northwest corner of the land this day conveyed by Harold W. Blackley and wife and Jesse P. Penny and wife to Raymond Mac Betts and wife; thence along the West line of said Betts lot in a southerly direction 50 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: Part of 1414 South Lake Park Carolina Beach NC 28428

(Parcel R09018-006-013-000)

DATE OF SALE: March 9, 2018

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: NEW HANOVER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Missuky Rivera and Antonia Griffin, Trustee under Antonia Griffin Trust Dated September 29, 2008

This the 7th day of February, 2018.

Cara B. Williams, Attorney for

March 1, 8, 2018