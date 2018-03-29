Foreclosures

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To: Carbin Thomas Simmons

(Deceased)

Wilna Janet Simmons

Last known address.

600 Preston Glen Circle

Apt. 302 Canton GA. 30114

This is to notify you that due to

default in lot rent payment in the

amount of $2100.00. The following

abandoned mobile home

located at 3901 Lynn Ave Castle

Hayne N.C. will be sold to satisfy

the lot rent owed by public

sale on:

4/25/2018. At 10 am.

You have the right to redeem said

property with payment of past

due amounts and removal from

the present location and any legal

storage fees plus cleanup fees as

permitted by law.

The location of the sale will be at:

4115 Cape Landing Rd Castle

Hayne N.C. 28429

Description of property to be sold

is as follows:

1986 Mobile Home

Craftsman Sandpointe (s/n-

CMI84317NCAB)

Located on a rental mobile lot

listed above.

This notice has been posted at:

New Hanover County Court

House (3/27/2018)

By the property owners:

Jim & Caroline Bordeaux

4115 Cape Landing Rd. Castle

Hayne N.C. 28429

March 29, April 5, 2018

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

(FILE #18 SP 39)

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Joshua D. Bullard and wife, Christine H. Bullard to Eugene B. Davis, P.C., Trustee, which Deed of Trust was recorded in Book 6051, Page 2739, New Hanover County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Bailey & Busby, PLLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina at 11:40 AM on April 4, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of New Hanover, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL of Lot 159, Section 4 of Holly Field at West Bay Estates, as the same is shown on a map thereof recorded in Map Book 46, Page 248 of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Property Address: 7267 Copperfield Court, Wilmington, NC 28411

Tax Parcel No. R04400-001-193-000

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

A cash deposit or cashier’s check (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale.

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of the rental agreement by the tenant, the tenant shall remain liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Bailey & Busby, P.A., Substitute Trustee

Stephen P. Bailey, Esq.

N.C. Bar No. 31379

PO Box 818

Hampstead, NC 28443

Phone: 910.270.8830

Fax: 910.270.8831

March 22, 29, 2018