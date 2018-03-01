Notices to creditors

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina, New Hanover County

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of Sue Griffin Bridge, deceased, File No.: 2018-E-127, are notified to present the same to the personal representative listed below on or before May 15, 2018, or this notice will be leaded in bar of recovery. All deborts of said Estate, are asked to make immediate payment. This is the 8th day of February, 2018.

Charlotte Sue Hardison,

Administrator

185 Grants Creek Rd.

Jacksonville, N.C. 28546

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hazel C. Jenkins (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of February 2018.

Leroy Jenkins, Executor

4516 Castle Heights Drive

Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429

February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2018

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary W. Jackson

(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of February 2018.

Mary Ann Abernathy, Executor

1107 Cutbank Church Road

McKenney, VA 23872.

February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie B. Nelson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of February 2018.

Rolla M. Nelson, Executor

211 Gregory Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of March 2018.

Mary Anne Cracker, Executor

6323 Wrightsville Ave.

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix

of the ESTATE OF HAZEL

MCFARLAND ALLEN, deceased

of Wilmington, North Carolina,

this is to notify all persons having

claims against said estate

to present them to the undersigned

on or before the 4TH day

of June 2018, or this Notice will

be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said

Estate, please make immediate

payment.

Claims should be presented

or paid in behalf of the undersigned

at 1407 WILLOUGHBY

PARK COURT, WILMINGTON NC

28412.

This the 1st day of March, 2018.

JUANITA H TAYLOR, EXECUTRIX

ESTATE OF HAZEL MCFARLAND

ALLEN

Clifford N. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite

102

Wilmington, NC 28403

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of Rolla

A. Nelson (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina,

does hereby notify all persons

having claims against said estate

to present them to the undersigned

at the address shown

below on or before the 31st day

of May 2018, or this notice will

be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said

estate will please make immediate

payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of March 2018.

Rolla M. Nelson, Executor

211 Gregory Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY P. MACKAY, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4TH day of June 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment. Claims should be

presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 110 Hazel Street, Plymouth, North Carolina 27962.

This the 1st day of March, 2018.

KATHRYN M BRITT AND WILLIAM H. MACKAY

ESTATE OF SHIRLEY P. MACKAY

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy A.

Mahony, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400,

Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 31st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 1st day of March, 2018.

Old North State Trust, LLC,

Executor of the Estate of Peggy A. Mahony

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018