Notices to Creditors

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hazel C. Jenkins (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of February 2018.
Leroy Jenkins, Executor
4516 Castle Heights Drive
Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429
February 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2018
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary W. Jackson
(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of February 2018.
Mary Ann Abernathy, Executor
1107 Cutbank Church Road
McKenney, VA 23872.
February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie B. Nelson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of February 2018.
Rolla M. Nelson, Executor
211 Gregory Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of March 2018.
Mary Anne Cracker, Executor
6323 Wrightsville Ave.
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix
of the ESTATE OF HAZEL
MCFARLAND ALLEN, deceased
of Wilmington, North Carolina,
this is to notify all persons having
claims against said estate
to present them to the undersigned
on or before the 4TH day
of June 2018, or this Notice will
be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said
Estate, please make immediate
payment.
Claims should be presented
or paid in behalf of the undersigned
at 1407 WILLOUGHBY
PARK COURT, WILMINGTON NC
28412.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
JUANITA H TAYLOR, EXECUTRIX
ESTATE OF HAZEL MCFARLAND
ALLEN
Clifford N. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite
102
Wilmington, NC 28403
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of Rolla
A. Nelson (Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
does hereby notify all persons
having claims against said estate
to present them to the undersigned
at the address shown
below on or before the 31st day
of May 2018, or this notice will
be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said
estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of March 2018.
Rolla M. Nelson, Executor
211 Gregory Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY P. MACKAY, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4TH day of June 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment. Claims should be
presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 110 Hazel Street, Plymouth, North Carolina 27962.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
KATHRYN M BRITT AND WILLIAM H. MACKAY
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY P. MACKAY
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy A.
Mahony, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400,
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 31st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
Old North State Trust, LLC,
Executor of the Estate of Peggy A. Mahony
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard C.P. Walter, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Richard C.P. Walter, Jr.,
Administrator
922 Potomac Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Marie Elizabeth Caulder (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Fred Michael Caulder, Sr.,
Executor
6206 Mallard Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Adrienne Portia Fordon (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Carol Fordon, Executor
7313 Featherstone Court
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Frances Geiger Hayes (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Julie H. Hampton,
Executor
3438 Beaver Creek Drive
Southport, N.C. 28461
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018