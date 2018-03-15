Notices to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary W. Jackson
(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of February 2018.
Mary Ann Abernathy, Executor
1107 Cutbank Church Road
McKenney, VA 23872.
February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie B. Nelson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 22nd day of February 2018.
Rolla M. Nelson, Executor
211 Gregory Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of March 2018.
Mary Anne Cracker, Executor
6323 Wrightsville Ave.
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix
of the ESTATE OF HAZEL
MCFARLAND ALLEN, deceased
of Wilmington, North Carolina,
this is to notify all persons having
claims against said estate
to present them to the undersigned
on or before the 4TH day
of June 2018, or this Notice will
be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said
Estate, please make immediate
payment.
Claims should be presented
or paid in behalf of the undersigned
at 1407 WILLOUGHBY
PARK COURT, WILMINGTON NC
28412.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
JUANITA H TAYLOR, EXECUTRIX
ESTATE OF HAZEL MCFARLAND
ALLEN
Clifford N. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite
102
Wilmington, NC 28403
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OFJUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of Rolla
A. Nelson (Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
does hereby notify all persons
having claims against said estate
to present them to the undersigned
at the address shown
below on or before the 31st day
of May 2018, or this notice will
be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said
estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 1st day of March 2018.
Rolla M. Nelson, Executor
211 Gregory Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY P. MACKAY, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4TH day of June 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment. Claims should be
presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 110 Hazel Street, Plymouth, North Carolina 27962.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
KATHRYN M BRITT AND WILLIAM H. MACKAY
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY P. MACKAY
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy A.
Mahony, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400,
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 31st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
Old North State Trust, LLC,
Executor of the Estate of Peggy A. Mahony
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard C.P. Walter, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Richard C.P. Walter, Jr.,
Administrator
922 Potomac Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Marie Elizabeth Caulder (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Fred Michael Caulder, Sr.,
Executor
6206 Mallard Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Adrienne Portia Fordon (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Carol Fordon, Executor
7313 Featherstone Court
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Frances Geiger Hayes (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of March 2018.
Julie H. Hampton,
Executor
3438 Beaver Creek Drive
Southport, N.C. 28461
March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF FRANCES STONE FULMER
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
18 E 238
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Frances Stone Fulmer,
deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Anne Fulmer Plage, Executrix of the decedent’s estate, on or before June 16, 2018 at 807 Wood Cove Road, Wilmington NC 28409, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executrix.
Anne Fulmer Plage, Executrix
Estate of Frances Stone Fulmer
c/o Mark I. Nunalee
BIBERSTEIN & NUNALEE LLP
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 598
Hampstead NC 28443
910-270-4347
March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Virginia Ann Fowler Korney (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of March 2018.
Clynn S. Korney III, Executor
807 Albatross Way
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
18-E-289
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN LITTLE
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Helen Little, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 15th day of June, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 15th day of March, 2018.
Timothy Little, Executor of the Estate of Helen Little
c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 2237
Wilmington, NC 28402
March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF SYLVIA W. PHILLIPS, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18TH day of June 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7256 Shelburne Drive, Raleigh NC 27607.
This the 15th day of March, 2018.
REID WARREN PHILLIPS,
EXECUTOR,
ESTATE OF SYLVIA W. PHILLIPS
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road,
Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herman Dixon Tucker, Jr., de-ceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of June, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
This the 15th day of March, 2018.
Katherine LaDonna Tucker,
Executor of the Estate of
Herman Dixon Tucker, Jr.614 Grange Street
Wilmington, NC 28411
March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy L. Wheaton (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 15th day of March 2018.
Patricia W. Sizemore, Executor
534 Camway Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018