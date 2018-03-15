Notices to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary W. Jackson

(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of February 2018.

Mary Ann Abernathy, Executor

1107 Cutbank Church Road

McKenney, VA 23872.

February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie B. Nelson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 22nd day of February 2018.

Rolla M. Nelson, Executor

211 Gregory Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Andrew Robert Cracker (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 31st day of May 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of March 2018.

Mary Anne Cracker, Executor

6323 Wrightsville Ave.

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix

of the ESTATE OF HAZEL

MCFARLAND ALLEN, deceased

of Wilmington, North Carolina,

this is to notify all persons having

claims against said estate

to present them to the undersigned

on or before the 4TH day

of June 2018, or this Notice will

be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said

Estate, please make immediate

payment.

Claims should be presented

or paid in behalf of the undersigned

at 1407 WILLOUGHBY

PARK COURT, WILMINGTON NC

28412.

This the 1st day of March, 2018.

JUANITA H TAYLOR, EXECUTRIX

ESTATE OF HAZEL MCFARLAND

ALLEN

Clifford N. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite

102

Wilmington, NC 28403

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OFJUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of Rolla

A. Nelson (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina,

does hereby notify all persons

having claims against said estate

to present them to the undersigned

at the address shown

below on or before the 31st day

of May 2018, or this notice will

be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said

estate will please make immediate

payment to the undersigned.

This is the 1st day of March 2018.

Rolla M. Nelson, Executor

211 Gregory Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY P. MACKAY, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4TH day of June 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment. Claims should be

presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 110 Hazel Street, Plymouth, North Carolina 27962.

This the 1st day of March, 2018.

KATHRYN M BRITT AND WILLIAM H. MACKAY

ESTATE OF SHIRLEY P. MACKAY

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy A.

Mahony, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400,

Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 31st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 1st day of March, 2018.

Old North State Trust, LLC,

Executor of the Estate of Peggy A. Mahony

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Richard C.P. Walter, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of March 2018.

Richard C.P. Walter, Jr.,

Administrator

922 Potomac Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Marie Elizabeth Caulder (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of March 2018.

Fred Michael Caulder, Sr.,

Executor

6206 Mallard Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Adrienne Portia Fordon (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of March 2018.

Carol Fordon, Executor

7313 Featherstone Court

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Frances Geiger Hayes (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of March 2018.

Julie H. Hampton,

Executor

3438 Beaver Creek Drive

Southport, N.C. 28461

March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF FRANCES STONE FULMER

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

18 E 238

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Frances Stone Fulmer,

deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Anne Fulmer Plage, Executrix of the decedent’s estate, on or before June 16, 2018 at 807 Wood Cove Road, Wilmington NC 28409, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executrix.

Anne Fulmer Plage, Executrix

Estate of Frances Stone Fulmer

c/o Mark I. Nunalee

BIBERSTEIN & NUNALEE LLP

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 598

Hampstead NC 28443

910-270-4347

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Virginia Ann Fowler Korney (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of March 2018.

Clynn S. Korney III, Executor

807 Albatross Way

Hampstead, N.C. 28443

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

18-E-289

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN LITTLE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Helen Little, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 15th day of June, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 15th day of March, 2018.

Timothy Little, Executor of the Estate of Helen Little

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF SYLVIA W. PHILLIPS, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18TH day of June 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7256 Shelburne Drive, Raleigh NC 27607.

This the 15th day of March, 2018.

REID WARREN PHILLIPS,

EXECUTOR,

ESTATE OF SYLVIA W. PHILLIPS

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road,

Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herman Dixon Tucker, Jr., de-ceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of June, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of March, 2018.

Katherine LaDonna Tucker,

Executor of the Estate of

Herman Dixon Tucker, Jr.614 Grange Street

Wilmington, NC 28411

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy L. Wheaton (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of March 2018.

Patricia W. Sizemore, Executor

534 Camway Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2018