Paws4people approved for Assistance Dogs International full accreditation and membership

The North America Board of Directors of Assistance Dogs International (ADI) approved paws4people, Inc. for full accreditation and membership.

ADI, a coalition of worldwide nonprofit organizations that train Assistance Dogs, including Guide Dogs, Service Dogs, and Hearing Dogs, has been setting comprehensive standards of excellence and accrediting organizations that train and place Assistance Dogs since 1987.

Accredited programs undergo rigorous scrutiny and on-site evaluation by trained assessors.

Assessors spend several days interviewing Board, staff, clients, volunteers, and applicants in addition to reviewing paperwork and files to demonstrate high standards and ethics in all aspects of a program’s operation.

“ADI accreditation is a critical milestone for paws4people. paws4people is honored and humbled to be one of 78 programs in North America fully accredited by ADI,” said Kyria L. Henry, MAHS, who serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Permanent Trustee, and executive director of paws4people.

Paws4people has placed more than 600 highly-trained Assistance Dogs, Facility Dogs, and Emotional Support Dogs without cost to Clients and Handlers, ages 6 to 78, in 26 states.

“ADI is the gold standard in the Assistance Dog world. paws4people worked diligently to earn this very prestigious accreditation of our breeding, training, and placement programs,” said

Terry L. Henry, a Veteran with Chronic/ Complex PTSD, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Permanent Trustee, and Deputy Executive Director, Operations & Finance of paws4people.