UPDATE: Wrightsville Beach resident charged with fraudulently filling more than 600 oxycodone pills

A Wrightsville Beach resident is accused of filling false prescriptions for hundreds of oxycodone pills after an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s prescription drug unit.

Thomas Jason Popkin, 39, of 17 Coral Dr., Apt. A, faces ten charges each of tracking in heroin or opium and obtaining a controlled substance by forgery or fraud. He is being held without bond in the New Hanover County Jail.

In a case initiated out of Craven County, the SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit charged Popkin with filling prescriptions for 520 10 mg oxycodone pills and 130 15 mg oxycodone pills, according to SBI communications officer Patty McQuillan. Popkin filled fraudulent or forged prescriptions in Craven, Onslow and Pender counties, she said.

The arrest occurred at his apartment at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, McQuillan said, with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department transporting Popkin to the detention center.

Popkin is recognizable to many Wrightsville Beach residents for his frequent walks around the John Nesbitt Loop, often with dogs and always in Duke University clothing.